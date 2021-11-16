Google prev-gen. Pixel Stand delivers 10W of wireless power to your phone, more at low of $30

DailySteals is offering the previous-generation Google Pixel Stand 10W Qi Wireless Charger for $29.99 shipped with the code SBDSGPX at checkout. Down from its $80 list price, which it still fetches at Amazon and Best Buy, today’s deal beats our previous mention by $5.50 to mark a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. Google’s official charger is the best way to wirelessly power your Pixel smartphone as it offers some exclusive features. To start with, it delivers 10W of charging power to your Pixel for Fast Charging. On top of that, you can turn your smartphone into a photo frame while it’s charging to enjoy your favorite family pictures without having to do a thing except set your phone on the Pixel Stand. Take a closer look in our hands-on review, then head below for more.

On a tighter budget? Consider picking up Anker’s 10W wireless charging stand that’s available on Amazon for $19.50. Sure, it doesn’t have the same exclusive features of the Pixel stand, but in the end, it makes it easy to charge your phone at a desk. Just keep in mind you’ll have to provide an AC adapter in order to use this wireless charger.

Are you a Samsung user? Consider picking up the official Wireless Charger Duo that’s on sale right now for $51 from its normal $60 going rate. Made to power your Samsung smartphone and smartwatch at the same time, this all-in-one solution helps to simplify your side table charging solution.

More on the Google Pixel Stand:

Enjoy added control over your home with this Google Pixel stand. It connects your phone to Nest devices during charging for convenient home monitoring, and it can turn your device into a digital photo frame for reviewing favorite images. This Google Pixel stand has alarm functionality to gradually lighten your room in the morning.

