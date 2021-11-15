Samsung’s official charging stations, power banks, and cases up to 50% off from $25

Amazon is now offering the Samsung Wireless Charger Trio for $45 shipped in white. Down from $90, you’re looking at a new all-time low with 50% in savings attached. This is also $20 under our previous mention. Delivering a space for all of the gear in your everyday carry, this desk- or nightstand-friendly charging station can refuel your smartphone, earbuds, and wearable all at once. Alongside its dual Qi pad that can dish out 9W of power to two devices, there’s a dedicated Galaxy Watch divot for dropping in one of the brand’s latest fitness trackers. You can get a closer look in our launch coverage, but then go check out all of the official Samsung gear below from $25.

Other official Samsung accessories:

Over in this morning’s Smartphone Accessories roundup, you’ll find a collection of other markdowns for refreshing your charging setup or gear in your everday carry. Ranging from USB-C chargers to MagSafe mounts and more, you can checkout all the deals from $8 right here.

Samsung Wireless Charger Trio features:

With the dedicated spot for Galaxy watches, you can keep your timepiece powered up to get you through your day. An interior magnet on the right side of the charger guides your watch into place to charge. And on the left you can charge your phone, Galaxy Buds series and more.

