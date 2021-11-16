Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 arrives at new Amazon low of $499 following $151 discount

Amazon is now offering the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 Wi-Fi 128GB 11-inch Android Tablet for $499 shipped. Normally fetching $650, you’re looking at a new Amazon low that’s $1 under our previous mention and a total of $151 off. Delivering an Android experience centered around an 11-inch TFT LCD screen, the Galaxy Tab S7 arrives as a notable content consumption or productivity machine. To help with the former, there’s four AKG-tuned speakers backed by Dolby Atmos as well as 128GB of onboard storage that can be supplemented by a microSD card. Throw in the 120Hz refresh rate and S Pen support, and this is also a compelling option for digital artists or students looking to quickly record handwritten notes.

If your setup could use some added protection, this Spigen Rugged Armor Pro case is a great addition to your Galaxy Tab S7. Arrive with a folding folio design that not only protects the screen while in a backpack or stowed away, but also doubles as a kickstand for propping up the tablet at the ideal viewing angle. And at $26, it won’t eat all too much into your savings from the lead deal.

Though if you’re in the market for Apple’s latest tablet experience, we’re still tracking a series of holiday-worthy markdowns across its 12.9-inch M1 iPad Pro lineup. Delivering as much as $150 in savings across various storage capacities, you’re looking at some of the best prices to date.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 features:

With the power of a PC and the mobility of a tablet, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 | S7+ Wi-Fi is your secret weapon for getting more done—wherever you are. Enjoy the advantages of a true 2-in-1 device, where an expanded keyboard and built-in memory up to 512GB are backed by a battery that lasts the entire workday for ultimate portability.

