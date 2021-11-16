Samsung’s Smart Monitors pack built-in AirPlay 2, Netflix, more from $230 (Save up to $150)

Amazon is currently discounting a selection of Samsung’s new Smart Monitors headlined by the 32-inch 4K M7 model at $354.10 shipped. While you’d normally pay $450, today’s offer amounts to 21% in savings while marking one of the best prices we’ve seen to date at $46 under our previous mention. You can also save on the 43-inch M7 Smart Monitor, which drops to $449.99, down from its usual $600 price tag.

Samsung’s new M7 Smart Monitors in either case arrive with a 4K panel alongside a 65W USB-C PD port, pair of HDMI inputs, and more. But where the unique display stands out from the competition is with integrated smart features including AirPlay 2 support, native access to Netflix, Disney+, Hulu, Apple TV+, YouTube, and other series, as well as an adaptive picture mode for adjusting the brightness throughout the day. You can get a closer look in our launch coverage. Head below for more.

Also on sale, Amazon is keeping the discounts rolling over onto the Samsung 32-inch M5 Smart Monitor at $229.99. Down from $300, you’re looking at a match of the all-time low set last in May with $70 in savings. This offering arrives with much of the same built-in smart features found on either of the featured M7 models, just with a 1080p panel as apposed to the 4K resolution noted above. Even still, this is about as notable as it comes for upgrading the workstation.

Though if it’s the battlestation that could use some attention, your gaming rig will likely be better suited by these ongoing LG UltraGear monitor discounts. Currently on sale at $100 off, you’ll be able to save on quite a few different models with up to 165Hz refresh rates, 1440p panels, and other compelling specs that are fit for the PC gaming setup. And with prices starting at $297, there are some affordable models, too.

Samsung 32-inch 4K M7 Smart Monitor features:

Do-It-All Screen for every side of life. Get work done without a PC, with the installed Microsoft Office 365, or by remote access to your office computer. Then switch to pure entertainment with the on-board one-stop entertainment system. Binge watching got even easier. Access a bunch of entertainment apps, such as Netflix, YouTube, and HBO.

