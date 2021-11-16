Our exclusive discounts take up to $200 off Segway electric scooters, go-karts, more

Wellbots has now partnered with 9to5Toys to offer our readers a series of exclusive discounts on Segway electric vehicles. You’ll need to apply item-specific codes at checkout to lock-in the savings. A particular highlight falls to the Segway Ninebot Electric Kickscooter Max G30LP. Right now when you apply code 200SEG9TO5 at checkout, the price will drop to $689 shipped. Normally fetching $889, today’s offer is the best we’ve seen since well before the summer thanks to $200 in savings. Whether you’re looking to make the most of those few remaining weeks of fall or want to be ready for all of the fun joy rides next spring and beyond, today’s discount has you covered. Ninebot Max arrives with a 300W motor that can have you cruising up and down the streets at up to 18.6MPH. There’s also a 40-mile range for handling everything from trips to the store to everyday work commuting. Head below for additional exclusive price cuts.

A dual braking system- the front mechanical drum brake and electric ensures that is greater steerability and stability. Advanced Design features such as IPX7 and IPX4 water resistance rating on its core parts, make up for a stress-free commute on rainy days. The scooter comes with a built-in LED display, Bluetooth capabilities, cruise control, the ability to monitor riding data, firmware updates, and mobile app connectivity for additional security. 

