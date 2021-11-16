TCL’s latest Alto R1 sound bar pairs wirelessly with your Roku TV at a low of $100 (Reg. $180)

Amazon is offering the TCL Alto R1 Roku TV Wireless 2-Channel Sound Bar for $99.99 shipped. Also at Best Buy. Down from its list price of $180, today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked for this recent release. This sound bar is designed to set up wirelessly with your Roku TV setup, meaning you won’t have to run cables in order for it to work. Just plug it into a wall outlet for power and pairing is simple. It also leverages your existing Roku remote to help simplify the setup, making it easy to control the entire home theater system through a single interface. Plus, with built-in Bluetooth, this sound bar supports pairing with a smartphone, tablet, and more to stream Spotify, TuneIn, Pandora, and other music services. Note: Amazon orders are delayed in shipping until January, though Best Buy should have your order delivered within the week. Head below for additional details.

Instead of today’s lead deal, you can ditch the Roku integration to save some cash. TCL’s Alto 6 is a great option for those on tighter budgets. Delivering 2.0-channel audio, similar to the Alto R1, you’re losing out on Roku wireless connectivity here to drop the cost to $67. That’s a savings of $33 and leaves you enough cash to pick up the Fire TV Stick 4K with some leftover as well.

Don’t forget that Wali’s sound bar mounting bracket is currently on sale for $5.50 on Amazon. This deal was spotted yesterday and likely won’t last long given the steep 50% discount that’s being offered right now. You’ll be able to use this bracket to easily hang any sound bar below your TV without having to put a single hole in the wall.

More on the TCL Alto R1 Roku TV Wireless Sound Bar:

SIMPLE WIRELESS SETUP WITH YOUR ROKU TV: The simple wireless setup means no running cables or drilling holes in your wall. Just plug it into power and pair it for clearer, louder TV sound.

UNBOXING TO LISTENING IN MINUTES: Inside the box you’ll find a quick start guide, power cable, and sound bar.

ONE REMOTE IS ALL YOU NEED: There’s no need to juggle an additional remote every time you want to adjust the volume or sound settings. Just use your existing Roku TV remote!

QUICK ACCESS TO SOUND SETTINGS: Press the star button on your Roku TV remote to access your sound bar and Roku TV settings all in one place.

