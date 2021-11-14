Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max sees first discount to $35 (Save $20), more all-time lows from $18

Amazon is now offering the all-new Fire TV Stick 4K Max Streaming Media Player for $34.99 shipped. Marking the very first price cut we’ve seen since launching last month, you’re looking at $20 in savings from the usual $55 going rate to mark a new all-time low. As Amazon’s new flagship streamer, its Fire TV Stick 4K Max is packed with notable first time inclusions like Wi-Fi 6. That’s alongside the refreshed Alexa Voice Remote with quick access streaming service buttons as well as TV pass through control, as well as Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos support. Dive into our launch coverage for some additional details before heading below for more.

Though if you’d just prefer to upgrade the entire home theater at once, right now we’re still tracking the very first price cuts on Amazon’s all-new Omni Fire TVs. As the retailer’s first in-house televisions, you’re looking at all of the same Fire TV streaming features above, which pair with 4K panels, Dolby Vision, and much more starting at $350.

Dive into 4K Ultra HD cinematic entertainment with a new quad-core 1.8 GHz processor that brings a 40% more powerful experience compared to Fire TV Stick 4K, plus faster app starts and more fluid navigation while switching between apps and searching for content. Enjoy vivid, lifelike colors with support for Dolby Vision, HDR 10, HDR10+, and the immersive audio of Dolby Atmos.

