B&H launches early Black Friday Apple sale: $100 off M1 Pro MacBook Pro, iPad mini, more

With all of the Black Friday 2021 savings slated to kickoff in the coming days, B&H is giving you one last chance to beat the rush by launching a new 4-day Apple sale live through the weekend. Delivering discounts on Apple’s latest releases, we’re seeing some rare discounts and all-time lows across a selection of Macs, iPads, and more. Shipping is free across the board.

Our top pick is the all-new Apple 14-inch M1 Pro MacBook Pro starting at $1,949 for the 14-Core GPU model. There’s also $100 in savings to be had from the upgraded model, which goes for $2,399. Marking some of the very first price cuts we’ve seen, you’re looking at a new all-time low alongside a rare chance to save on the new release. Head below for additional details and plenty of other discounts.

B&H launches 4-day Apple Black Friday sale

Apple’s all-new M1 Pro MacBook Pro arrives with an almost entirely redesigned packed that refreshes everything from the screen to internals. Its 14-inch Liquid Retina XDR 120Hz Display pairs with all of the power from the new M1 Pro chip, alongside the return of MagSafe charging. Not to mention, there’s also up to 17-hour battery life and improved I/O like three Thunderbolt ports, HDMI, and an SD card slot. Get all of the details over at 9to5Mac.

Another highlight falls to the new iPad mini 6 Wi-Fi 64GB, which is now on sale for $469. Typically fetching $499, this is $30 off, $5 under our previous mention, and the second-best price to date.

Carrying over many of the signature features of its latest tablets, the new iPad mini 6 arrives with an edge-to-edge 8.3-inch Retina display alongside Touch ID in the power button. There’s also Apple Pencil support thrown in too, with the A15 Bionic chip powering the entire experience. I’m a recent convert myself, and have been absolutely loving the compact form-factor. Don’t just take my word for it, as our first impressions review notes just how perfect its size is without sacrificing on performance.

After you’ve shopped all of the other Apple discounts right here, be sure to keep it locked to our Black Friday guide for other holiday-worthy savings and news. Just about all of the major ad leaks have arrived at this point and there are quite a few early sales still up for the taking ahead of next week.

14-inch M1 Pro MacBook Pro features:

Apple M1 Pro or M1 Max chip for a massive leap in CPU, GPU, and machine learning performance

Up to 10-core CPU delivers up to 3.7x faster performance to fly through pro workflows quicker than ever

Up to 32-core GPU with up to 13x faster performance for graphics-intensive apps and games

16-core Neural Engine for up to 11x faster machine learning performance

Longer battery life, up to 17 hours

