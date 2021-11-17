Razer’s new Kaira Pro headset adds HyperSense to PS5’s DualSense for ‘full tactile immersion’

Razer recently debuted its HyperSense technology for Playstation 5 gamers. That’s right, the company’s patented dynamic haptic technology is now available for console gamers on Sony’s PlayStation 5. The Kaira Pro and Kaira headsets are designed for “full tactile immersion” and a Wireless technology based on Razer Switch is also in tow for both models, allowing you to change from Bluetooth to your console and more in a snap. Plus, the Razer Audio app can toggle a Do Not Disturb mode that blocks incoming calls while gaming. What more do these headsets bring to the table? Let’s take a closer look below.

The high-end Razer Kaira Pro headset could become a go-to for PS5 gamers

Razer, a renowned brand in the PC gaming space, is making its high-end wireless headset debut with the Kaira Pro and Kaira. Out of the gate, Razer’s HyperSense technology will help deliver “full tactile immersion” thanks to its unique intelligent haptics. HyperSense can offer “natural, lifelike vibrations” while “also providing accurate positional information in games.” The real-time processing used for this also means that it works across all games, movies, music, and more, with no integration required on the application’s side.

The Kaira Pro also packs Razer’s TriForce Titanium 50mm drivers, Chroma RGB, metal accents, and plush leatherette memory foam. However, what really sets it apart from the Kaira is the fact that it can last for up to 50 hours on a single charge, though turning on haptics and lighting will reduce that to just 11. But, when used as a basic wireless headset, you can game for over two days straight before it’s time to plug in, while the standard Kaira lasts only 30 hours on a single charge.

The above features are exclusive to the Kaira Pro, however, the headsets share quite a few specs. For instance, both have the Razer HyperClear cardioid and supercardioid microphone that has “greater noise rejection” so that way it can offer “better voice isolation” when gaming. On top of that, Razer SmartSwitch is also included alongside the USB-C wireless dongle. This allows you to connect a smartphone directly to the dongle over Bluetooth and both take and place calls from your smartphone without ever having to take the headset off.

With pricing starting at $100, the Razer Kaira Pro and Kaira are ready for all setups

The Razer Kaira for PlayStation 5 will retail for $99.99, while the Kaira Pro adds an additional $100 for its extra features. Both headsets are slated to release on November 30, though the standard Kaira already seems to be slipping in delivery times and now arrives sometime in early December.

9to5Toys’ take

It’s nice to see Razer branching out from its traditional Xbox and PC peripheral coverage to gear that follows Sony aesthetically and in features. The Kaira Pro will likely become a go-to for those seeking a high-end wireless headset for PlayStation 5, while the $100 Kaira is a shoo-in if you’re in the market for a budget-focused wireless headset, as not many boast PlayStation 5 support in that price range.

