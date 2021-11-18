iPhone 13 Black Friday pre-paid discounts bundle $200 gift cards and AirPods Pro

Visible Wireless is now rolling out its Black Friday offers across all of Apple’s new iPhone 13 series handsets. Bundling in up to $200 gift cards with the pre-paid smartphones, you’re also getting a pair of AirPods Pro thrown in to increase the total value up to $449. You’ll need to port over a phone number, and then stay subscribed to the service for three months in order to lock-in the sale. This is by far the best promotion we’ve seen for those who don’t have an existing smartphone to trade-in to a carrier.

Apple’s just-released iPhone 13 series launched earlier this fall with the new A15 Bionic chip under the hood on top of improved battery life. There’s still the squared-off design reminiscent of the iPhone 4 on top of a new Super Retina XDR display in one of four sizes with a smaller notch. There’s also an upgraded camera experience with its new Cinematic mode and improved sensors, too. Dive into our coverage over at9to5Mac for a closer look and then head below for a breakdown on the pricing.

Visible iPhone 13 handset promotions:

It’s worth noting that while these are pre-paid, after the first three months of service are up, you’ll be able to take them to other carriers. As for the gift cards, you’ll be able to choose from various retailers like Amazon, Best Buy, Lowe’s, and even just a Mastercard credit.

iPhone 13 Pro features:

iPhone 13 Pro. The biggest Pro camera system upgrade ever. Super Retina XDR display with ProMotion for a faster, more responsive feel. Lightning-fast A15 Bionic chip. Superfast 5G1Durable design and a huge leap in battery life.

