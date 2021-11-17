Best of Black Friday 2021 – Apple: AirPods Pro $159, Apple Watch Series 3 $109, much more

All of the Black Friday action is just over a week away and now that some of the final ads have rolled in, we know that this is going to be quite the notable savings event. With plenty of new hardware announcements from this past fall, we’re expecting that to translate into notable discounts come Thanksgiving week on all of the latest out of Cupertino. You’ll find our complete guide to the best Apple Black Friday deals down below for 2021.

New Apple hardware headlines Black Friday

Following all of the new fall product launches from Apple, this holiday shopping season will be dominated by discounts on the latest MacBooks, iPads, and Apple Watches. While we’ve seen sporadic price cuts already across the lineup, we’re expecting all of the savings to aline come Black Friday.

Headlining all of these will be the new M1 Pro and M1 Max MacBook Pros, which just launched last month. We’ve already begun seeing discounts go live on the recent releases, and come next week are expecting to see even deeper markdowns. There will be $100 or more in savings across the lineup, depending on which model you opt for at retailers like Amazon, Adorama, and B&H. We should see prices start at $1,899 and go up from there.

Those who don’t need the more professional-grade machines will also be able to score even deeper discounts across the M1 lineup, too. Expect to see $249 in savings on the M1 MacBook Air, which will match the lowest we’ve seen on the portable machine, starting at $750. Much of those savings will likely carry over to the M1 MacBook Pro, as well. And to complete the lineup, Black Friday should also make for the best chance to buy a Mac mini at under $600.

Give the gift of iPad with steep discounts attached

Over on the iPad front, Apple’s entire stable has been refreshed throughout 2021, and the Black Friday deals should be discounting all of them. First and most notably, we have the M1 models, which will be starting at $700 while stock permits on the 11-inch models. There should be up to $249 in savings across the lineup, which will carry over to the 12.9-inch model as well.

Also expect to see some rare discounts on the new iPad mini 6, which will be marked down to $469 or lower. Given that we haven’t seen all too many price cuts on the compact offering, these will be some of the last chances to save before everything sells out ahead of the holidays. And if you’re looking to gift the new entry-level 10.2-inch iPad, we expect to see prices starting at $299 from Amazon and other retailers come next week.

Apple Watch doorbusters will steal the show

On the Apple Watch front for this year, previous-generation models are taking center stage as various retailers are looking to clear out inventory. Those who don’t mind going with the still-supported Series 3 will be able to grab one for $109 (Reg. $199) when opting for the 38mm GPS model at Walmart. While it seems pretty likely that Amazon will match, don’t expect to see this one stay in stock for very long.

As for Apple Watch SE, those who want to gift the affordable wearable will also be in luck. As first noted by Target, multiple retailers look to be taking $59 off, delivering some of the best prices to date and certainly of the year.

Even with those doorbusters on Series 3 and SE, we still expect that Black Friday 2021 will usher in some of the first real discounts on the Apple Watch Series 7. Up until now, we’ve only seen $30 off the going rates on higher-end models. Come next week, it’s likely we’ll see some of the entry-level styles go on sale, too.

AirPods discounts abound this Black Friday

Apple’s in-house selection of headphones will also be getting in on the savings, with deep savings across the current lineup. While there’s no current indication we’ll see the new AirPods 3 go on sale, everything else will be on tap starting next week.

For starters, AirPods Pro are slated to hit $159 from the usual $249 price tag. This doorbuster is being carried by Walmart as of now, but will likely be matched by Amazon and other retailers… while it’s still in stock, at least. Those who want the refreshed MagSafe version will be able to lock in a $189.99 price tag (Reg. $249) across all of the major retailers.

Those hoping to finally score a notable discount on AirPods Max should also be in luck. As of now, we expect to see the flagship headphones go on sale for $449 (Reg. $549). There’s a chance those prices could drop lower on select colors, but don’t expect the offers to last too long.

Save on official Apple accessories, too

Alongside all of the big-ticket items that will be up for grabs at a discount, official Apple accessories will also be joining in on the savings. We expect to see 20% in savings across many of the official add-ons ranging from MagSafe chargers to cases.

A full list of these markdowns likely won’t be available until all of the discounts themselves go live, but as of now, there are a few more notable offers to highlight. The Apple MagSafe Battery Pack will be returning to the Amazon low at $80 (Reg. $99), marking only the second discount we’ve seen from the retailer. Also expect to see iPhone 13 cases go on sale for some of the first times alongside deeper clearance on previous-generation iPhone 12 covers.

What Apple deals are you most excited about this Black Friday season? Sound off in the comments below.

Keep it locked to 9to5Toys for all the latest Black Friday news

We expect to see plenty of additional Black Friday news roll in throughout the coming weeks as retailers gear up for what’s certain to be a November to remember. As always, our Black Friday guide will be your place for all of the latest news and deals.

Follow 9to5Toys on Twitter

Follow 9to5Toys on Facebook

Follow 9to5toys on Instagram

Download the 9to5Toys iOS app

Sign-up 9to5Toys email newsletters

Subscribe to 9to5Toys on YouTube

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys Podcast

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!