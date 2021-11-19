Best Buy’s annual Black Friday sale now live with deals on Apple, smart TVs, much more

With just a week left until Black Friday properly arrives, Best Buy officially launching its new holiday sale today. After seeing a collection of discounts go live throughout the month of November, it’s all returning alongside a wave of entirely new deals to deliver the best prices of the holiday season. Everything still comes backed by the added assurance of Best Buy’s price guarantee, and shipping is free across the board in orders over $35. Check out all of our top picks from the Best Buy Black Friday sale down below.

Amongst all of the discounts, a highlight goes to the Apple Magic Keyboard for 12.9-inch iPad Pro at $199. As an offer that we’ve only seen a handful of times throughout 2021, this is down from the usual $349 price tag in order to live up to its Black Friday pricing and deliver an all-time low at $150 off.

Apple’s Magic Keyboard brings an improved typing experience to your iPad centered around a unique floating hinge design that allows for an adjustable viewing angle. That’s alongside Smart Connector support and a built-in USB-C port that’s dedicated for supplying power to your device. There’s also backlit keys and a built-in trackpad that pairs with iPadOS for a compelling on-the-go workstation. On top of working with previous-generation iPad Pros, this will also work with the latest M1 device, as well. Get a closer look in our hands-on review.

Top Best Buy Black Friday discounts:

Make sure to shop through the rest of Best Buy's Black Friday event for more deals on tech and much more.

Apple Magic Keyboard features:

The all-new Magic Keyboard is an amazing companion for iPad Pro. It features the best typing experience ever on iPad, a trackpad that opens up new ways to work with iPadOS, a USB-C port for charging, backlit keys, and front and back protection. With a new floating cantilever design, iPad Pro attaches magnetically and allows you to smoothly adjust to the perfect viewing angle for you.

