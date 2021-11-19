Bosch’s 2-pack of drill/driver and impact near all-time lows from $94 (Reg. $169)

Amazon is offering the Bosch Drill/Driver/Impact Combo Kit 12V (CLPK22-120) for $99 shipped. Also at Lowe’s, and those with a Lowe’s Advantage Credit Card (free to sign-up) will save an additional 5%, dropping the price to $94.05. Normally $169 on Amazon, today’s deal comes within $14 of the all-time low that we’ve tracked there. Shipping with two 12V power tools here, you’ll find both a drill/driver as well as an impact, giving you the ability to both bore holes and drive screws or lags with ease. There are three integrated LED lights in the compact head of each tool, allowing you to work on projects in dark and tight spaces. On top of that, you’ll get two batteries, a charger, and case, delivering everything needed to work on projects as soon as Bosch’s combo kit arrives. Head below for more details.

You could instead opt for the BLACK+DECKER drill/driver for $50 on Amazon. Sure, it’s not as compact as today’s lead deal and you’ll lose out on the bundled impact driver, but at the same time, it costs 50% less. In the end, BLACK+DECKER’s drill will be a fantastic starting place for those on a tighter budget and is an option all should consider.

Something that you should have regardless of the drill/drive you own is a pair of self-centering drill bits. Bosch’s own Clic-Change 3-pack of bits is on sale for $18 right now. Designed to automatically center the drill bit in a hinge hole, these are great if you’re constantly building cabinets (or refinishing old ones).

More on the Bosch Drill Combo Kit:

Power: This Bosch drill kit includes a powerful 12 volt drill driver with up to 1,300 RPM and a 12 volt driver with up to 2,600 RPM

Compact: The lightweight design of the PS31-2A drill driver is ideal for easy handling in overhead operations and tight spaces and the PS41-2A impact, driver offers the precision of variable speed, a light-body, and a short-head length

Control and visibility: The Bosch cordless drill is easy to handle in tight, narrow spaces, and three integrated LED lights mounted around the head of the driver enable high performance in low-light settings

