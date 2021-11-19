Add this infrared thermometer gun to your workshop at $15 Prime shipped (32% off)

Kizen (99% lifetime positive feedback) via Amazon is offering its Infrared Thermometer Gun for $14.99 Prime shipped once the on-page 40% off coupon has been clipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. While the current list price of this offering is $25, our research reflects that it usually sells for closer to $22. Even if we use the lower figure for comparison, you’re still saving 32% and cashing in on a new all-time low. If you have yet to add a temperature gun to your workshop, now is a great time. This offering is ready to detect temperatures that range from -58 to 1112 degrees Fahrenheit. It’s touted as having an instant response time, helping you get back to work as quickly as possible. The backlit screen makes it easy to read, even when in dark environments.

If you’re after a thermometer for the medicine cabinet, the deal above is not made for that. You should instead go with something like this touchless thermometer at $14 Prime shipped. It will take the hassle out of checking your temperature and is more accurate than standard mercury thermometers. Readings only take one second and this unit has a memory feature that stores 35 historic measurements.

Keep expanding your workshop when you grab Bosch’s drill and impact driver combo from $94. Both of these tools stand out from the pack given just how compact they are. Having these around will undoubtedly make working it tight spaces a whole lot easier. Drop by our tools guide to see what else has fallen in price.

Kizen Infrared Thermometer Gun features:

Built for accuracy, our laser thermometer gun is made with an advanced temperature sensor technology with adjustable emissivity (0.1-1.0). For most accurate results, the thermometer should be 14″ away from the object.

Designed for versatility, our thermometer gun can be used both at home and in industrial settings. Whether you’re cooking or performing household tasks, our infrared temperature gun does it all!

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!