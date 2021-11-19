Level Touch and Bolt invisible HomeKit Smart Locks see rare discounts from $149 (Save 30%)

Amazon now offers the Level Touch HomeKit Smart Lock for $233.18 shipped. Marking only the second notable discount to date, you’re looking at nearly 30% in savings from the usual $329 price tag that’s well under our previous $300 mention earlier this fall. With a streamlined design that hardly looks like it is packing as much smart home prowess as you’ll find, Level Touch arrives with a sleek satin nickel finish. Alongside the traditional key hole, there’s also a wide range of ways to unlock including HomeKit and Siri, the companion app via Bluetooth, NFC-based keycards, and living up to its name, a touch capacitive exterior. In our hands-on review, we found that Level Touch was the “most versatile smart lock” on the market, despite looking like an ordinary deadbolt. Head below for more from $149.

Delivering the same form-factor as the lead deal, the Level Lock for $186.75 at Amazon packs much of the same HomeKit support, too. This one is down from its $249 price tag to mark a new all-time low at 25% off, sporting a stylish and compact design just without the added touch functionality noted above.

If you’d prefer to go with more affordable, yet equally-stylish offering for the front door, Level Bolt is also on sale today, too. Down to $149 at Amazon, this one provides similar HomeKit functionality as the lead deal, just with a unique invisible design that hides within the door itself. Alongside the aforementioned Siri support, there’s also integration with Ring, the smartphone app, and using an old school key. We found it lived up to the novelty in our hands-on review.

Level Touch HomeKit Smart Lock features:

The first and only refined smart lock that makes technology invisible, Level Lock – Touch Edition is the smallest and most advanced smart lock ever. Made to effortlessly blend in with your beautiful home without unsightly boxes on your door.

