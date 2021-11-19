Logitech’s G915 wireless mechanical keyboard falls to new low at $200, more from $30

Amazon is currently offering up to 40% off a variety of Logitech gaming peripherals priced from $30 shipped. Our favorite deal here is the G915 Wireless Mechanical Keyboard for $199.99 in various switch options. Normally up to $250 depending on the model, today’s deal marks a new all-time low for the tactile model, though other switch options have gone for as low as $180 in the past. This keyboard features Logitech’s LIGHT-SPEED wireless technology and can last for up to 30 hours on a single charge. On top of that, LIGHTSYNC allows for RGB synchronization across all of your Logitech peripherals. The G915 is made from aircraft-grade aluminum to offer an “incredibly thin but rigid design.” There are also five programmable G-keys to use macros, commands, and more. The dedicated media control buttons also make it simple to change the music track you’re listening to, adjust the volume, and more. Head below for more of our favorites, but be sure to swing by Amazon’s landing page for all the discounted gaming peripherals.

More of our favorite Logitech gaming deals:

This is far from the only PC gaming deal that we’re tracking right now. Our dedicated guide is the best place to check to see what the latest deals are as we find them. On top of that, just yesterday we took a look at what to expect for Black Friday deals across most PC gaming categories, including GPUs, components, peripherals, systems, and more.

More on the Logitech G915 Wireless Mechanical Keyboard:

LIGHT-SPEED wireless delivers pro-grade performance with flexibility and freedom from cords. Creates a clean aesthetics for battle-stations. Delivers 30 hours on a single full charge.

LIGHTSYNC technology provides next-gen RGB lighting that synchronizes lighting with any content. Personalize each key or create custom animations from ~16.8M colors with Logitech G HUB software.Actuation force: 50 gram

Low Profile mechanical switches offers the speed, accuracy and performance of a mechanical switch at half the height. The GL Tactile switch produces a discernible bump at the point of actuation. Comes in 3 options: GL Tactile, GL Linear or GL Clicky.

