Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE returns to Amazon low from $430 (Save up to $150)

Amazon is now offering the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE 64GB Wi-Fi for $429.99 shipped in four different styles. Normally fetching $530, you’re looking at match of the all-time low set just once before alongside one of the very first discounts overall at $100 off. You can also save $150 on the elevated 512GB version. Delivering the most affordable version of Samsung’s latest tablet lineup, the Galaxy Tab S7 FE arrives with a 12.4-inch LCD display that’s backed by a 60Hz refresh rate. There’s also S Pen support for all those digital artists or note takers, as well as a pair of speakers to round out the media consumption feature set. Dive into our announcement coverage to get the full scope of what to expect.

Also on sale, Amazon is discounting the companion Galaxy Tab S7 FE Slim Keyboard Cover to $79.99. Down from the usual $160 price tag, you’re looking at a new all-time low of 50% off. Bringing this accessory into the mix delivers a physical typing experience and folio design that also props up the screen for watching movies and the like.

If you’re looking for something a bit more high-end, the discount we spotted last week on Samsung’s standard Galaxy Tab S7 is still live. Delivering a more capable speaker array and other features to justify the higher $499 price tag, this model is currently at an all-time low of $151 off.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE features:

A large 12.4 inch display brings your content to life in brilliant color whether indoors or outdoors, making Samsung Galaxy S7 FE a great tablet for study time or for a quick entertainment break. Choose a bold color – Mystic Black, Mystic Green, Mystic Silver or Mystic Pink — that makes it unmistakably yours. Take notes in class, sketch out an idea or even doodle with the included S Pen, featuring a responsive new design that feels closer to pen on paper than ever before.

