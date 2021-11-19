Best of Black Friday 2021 – Home and Kitchen: Instant Pot, Always Pan, Ninja, Anova, Anker, more

Here is your breakdown of the best Black Friday home and kitchen deals on tap this year. The deals are already going live and we are expecting some seriously insane doorbusters in the kitchen category, much like year’s past. Instant Pot, Anova, Always Pan, and Keurig are expected to dominate attention in the kitchen, while Anker, Roborock, iRobot, and more will take care of the rest of the house for you. We have taken some time to outline some of the hottest upcoming offers as well as a massive collection of deals that are already live right now for you down below. There are hundreds of dollars in savings and some of the best prices of the year awaiting. Head below for your breakdown of the best Black Friday home and kitchen deals.

Instant Pot Black Friday deals

Instant Pot multi-cookers are a staple of the best Black Friday home and kitchen deals. Its multi-cookers will be seeing big-time price drops this year, and we are already tracking a solid deal on what will probably be the hottest model, the 6-quart Instant Pot Duo Crisp 11-in-1. Regularly $150 and currently out of stock at Amazon, Target has this one marked down to $99.99 shipped right now — a price that will drop to $94.99 for RedCard holders. This deal already undercuts Amazon’s most readily available all-time low listings by about $18, but it wouldn’t be surprising to see it drop even lower as we move into next week. Walmart is already prepared to launch this one at $99 as part of its upcoming Black Friday sale as well.

Speaking of Walmart and Instant Pot, it has become a bit of a tradition over the years for the national retailer to offer one of the brand’s previous-generation models at an insane $49. While we cannot say for sure which model it will be (previously it was this one), this doorbuster offer, historically speaking, tends to actually stick around throughout the Black Friday weekend to some degree. So if you don’t mind picking up one of the older Instant Pots (most likely without built-in air frying like the Dual Crisp above) stay locked to 9to5Toys for that offer starting as early as November 22, 2021, when Walmart’s other Instant Pot deals go live.

Anova Black Friday price drops

At-home sous vide cooking – sealed water bath cooking for those unfamiliar – has been all the rage over the last couple years alongside one-pot meal solutions and all-in-one air fryers. But we are both expecting and already seeing major price drops on Anova’s solutions. Anova is easily one of the best in the business despite being quite pricey. However, this is Black Friday after all. We are already tracking a massive $200 price drop on its pro model and saw an early 2021 low on the more affordable Nano. You’ll find the Pro model listed at $199 via Amazon right now, effectively matching the all-time low, and you can find all of the details on that right here.

And we just spotted the Anova Nano model dropping to the Amazon 2021 low of $87.50, down from the regular $130, with a new on-page coupon. We could very well see this one drop to $79 or even as low as $65 in doorbuster-worthy deals come next week, but it might be worth taking a look now if you don’t want to take the chance that those offers sell out before you can score one.

Keurig Black Friday deals

It’s time for the best Black Friday home and kitchen Keurig deals. Keurig’s single-serve coffee makers are always a hot ticket item on Black Friday, and we are expecting much of the same this year. Most folks interested in these simple-to-use coffee brewers are into the more affordable models and the Keurig K-Mini would have to be among the most popular. Currently sitting at $60 on Amazon, and having already dropped to $50 for a brief time just recently, this one will almost certainly drop back down come next week at the latest. It wouldn’t be surprising to see it hit as low as $49 or lower in doorbuster deals, but the $50 price tag should be readily available (much like the Jonathan Adler designed model below that is already live) at Amazon, Target, Walmart, and elsewhere for next week’s festivities.

Now live Keurig Black Friday deals

Our Place – Always Pan Black Friday deals

You’ve have likely been inundated with ads for the internet-famous Our Place Always Pan for quite some time. Well, they are now at some of the lowest prices we have tracked in the now live Always Pan Black Friday sale. A new entry to our yearly holiday home goods guide, the best Black Friday home and kitchen deals wouldn’t be complete without the Always Pan and the rest of the Our Place kitchenware. But act fast here, as select colorways are beginning to sell out.

Live Black Friday blender deals

There are and will be plenty of notable blender offers populating the best Black Friday home and kitchen deals this year, and the Vitamix event is already live. One of the best in the business, Vitamix brings professional-grade power to a kitchen near you, and we are already tracking up to $125 off its high-quality solutions alongside a host of options from Ninja, Breville, Nutribullet, and more in today’s roundup. You’ll find some highlights listed below, and you can browse through our breakdown of the Vitamix Black Friday sale right here.

Now live Black Friday robotic vacuum deals

This year we are already tracking hundreds of dollars in savings on robotic vacuums and mops as part of our best Black Friday home and kitchen roundup. Everything from the iRobot Roomba models and the Neato Robotics D6 to Anker and Roborock flagship models at up to $230 off the going rates. You’ll find more affordable options starting from just $170 right now as well as more pricey options with the auto-empty charge dock and more:

More of the best Black Friday home and kitchen deals live now

More Best of Black Friday Guides

Keep it locked to 9to5Toys for all the latest Black Friday news.

We expect to see plenty of additional Black Friday news roll in throughout the coming weeks as retailers gear up for what’s certain to be a November to remember. As always, our Black Friday guide will be your place for all of the latest news and deals.

Follow 9to5Toys on Twitter

Follow 9to5Toys on Facebook

Follow 9to5toys on Instagram

Download the 9to5Toys iOS app

Sign-up 9to5Toys email newsletters

Subscribe to 9to5Toys on YouTube

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys Podcast

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!