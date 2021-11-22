HyperX Black Friday deals take up to 50% off headsets, keyboards, and more from $15

Amazon is now offering the HyperX Cloud Alpha Gaming Headset for $59.99 shipped. Down from the usual $100 rate, that slashes a massive 40% off to match the all-time low which we’ve tracked just once before. As one of HyperX’s most popular headsets to date, the Cloud Alpha comes backed by 50mm dual-chamber drivers for cleaner, more immersive audio. You’ll also find that the sturdy aluminum frame here is complemented by foam cushions and over-ear cups to deliver that iconic “award-winning” HyperX comfort. Plus, the noise-canceling microphone and braided cables with built-in audio controls are all detachable for easy carry. Head below to explore even more HyperX deals.

Other notable HyperX deals:

With Black Friday just around the corner, we’re already tracking a menagerie of early savings, deals, and drops over in our dedicated deal hub. So if you’re looking out for any other gaming gifts before the holidays start in earnest, you’ll definitely want to check out the collection of Razer accessories up to 60% off on Amazon.

HyperX Cloud Alpha gaming headset features:

HyperX Dual Chamber Drivers for more distinction and less distortion

Signature award winning HyperX comfort

Durable aluminum frame with expanded headband

Detachable braided cable with convenient in line audio control

Detachable noise cancellation microphone

Compatible with PC, PS4, PS4 Pro, Xbox One, Xbox One S, Mac, Mobile, Nintendo Switch, more

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!