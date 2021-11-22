Razer Black Friday sale takes up to 60% off iPhone controller grips, keyboard, more from $20

Amazon is now launching a new up to 60% off Razer PC gaming sale, delivering a series of new all-time lows on various accessories for the battlestation and more. Starting at $20, shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Our top pick is the Razer Kishi Mobile Game Controller for iPhone at $59.99. Down from $100, you’re looking at the best price yet that’s 40% off the going rate and $6 under our previous mention. Whether you’re looking to step up the Apple Arcade experience or take advantage of more ergonomic gameplay for diving into Genshin Impact, Among Us, and other titles, Razer’s Kishi controller grip is a must. With either Lightning or USB-C ports that deliver passthrough charging and an adjustable design, these are capable with a wide variety of handsets including the latest from Apple, Samsung, and more. You can get a closer look in our hands-on review, but then head below for more.

Other notable Black Friday Razer discounts:

Alongside our top picks, be sure to shop the rest of the Razer PC gaming sale at Amazon for some additional discounts at up to 60% off. There’s a handful of other mice, keyboards, and accessories included, with prices starting at $20.

Razer Kishi iPhone Game Controller features:

Thumbsticks for Great Accuracy and Tactile Feedback: Refine your aim and execution with a familiar console controller experience, supported by an array of face and bumper buttons, as well as a D-pad for extra inputs. The controller’s flexible design allows it to be stretched and clamped on a variety of phones and tablets, providing a secure hold that’ll never come loose.

