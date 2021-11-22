Kamado Joe’s high-end grill lineup plunges as low as $229 at Amazon (Up to $200 off)

Amazon is offering the Kamado Joe Jr. Charcoal Grill for $229 shipped. Matched at Walmart. Don’t let Amazon’s list price fool you, this grill usually fetches $399 and that is backed up by Home Depot. Buyers will cash in on $170 of savings and a new all-time low. If you love cookouts, it may be time to upgrade your current setup. The Kamado Joe Jr. Charcoal Grill is a premium 13.5-inch ceramic grill that’s accompanied by a standout design. It provides a 148.5-square inch cooking surface, leaving you with plenty of room to cook for friends and family. A thick-walled, heat-resistant shell ensures that smoke and moisture are locked in “at any temperature.” Rated 4.8/5 stars at Walmart. Continue reading to find more Kamado Joe deals that are up to $200 off.

More Kamado Joe markdowns:

Another way to prepare future meals is with Breville’s Smart Sous Vide Cooker at $160. Regularly price at $250, today’s deal marks a return to the best offer we have tracked since Prime Day. It sports a sleek design that weighs in at just 1.3 pounds. This is just one of many other markdowns we have listed in our home goods guide.

Kamado Joe Jr. Charcoal Grill features:

Premium 13.5″ Ceramic Grill with Cast Iron Stand

Stainless steel hinged cooking grate allows you to add charcoal as you cook

Thick-walled, heat-resistant shell that locks in smoke and moisture at any temperature

Cast-iron air vent for temperature control

Built-In Temp Gauge

