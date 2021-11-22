Breville’s Smart Sous Vide Cooker hits lowest price since Prime Day at $160 (Reg. up to $250)

As part of its early Black Friday deals, Amazon is now offering the Breville Joule Sous Vide Cooker for $159.95 shipped. Regularly between $200 and as much as $250 this year, this is matching the 2021 Prime Day deal and is the best price we can find with at least $40 in savings. A lightweight, 1.3-pound build with stainless steel accents makes this one compact enough to slide into your kitchen drawer and is one of the more attractive options once you pull it out. Providing succulent water bath cooking to a kitchen near you, this one also connects with the iOS and Android companion app over Wi-Fi to offer up an expanded feature set including visual doneness notifications, and more. Rated 4+ stars from hundreds via Breville. More details below.

You can get in the sous vide for much less with the Anova Nano, but we are expecting this one to drop even lower between now and the end of the week. You can get a closer look at the details on that offer (and much more) in our best of Black Friday home and kitchen feature right here.

But whatever you do, make sure to visit the now live Instant Pot Black Friday offers starting from $59. You’ll find a range of the brand’s most popular items are already marked down including countertop ovens, multi-cookers, bundle offers, and much more. Bookmark our 2021 Black Friday deal hub for even more and then go check out our top ten Black Friday deals to look out for while you’re at it.

More on the Breville Joule Sous Vide Cooker:

Smallest, sleekest sous vide tool available at just 11 inches tall and 1.1 pounds, with streamlined white body and finishes.

Saves space: Half the size of other sous vide machines, it’s small enough to slip into a top drawer.

Heats up fast: 1100 watts of power for hyper-fast water heating. Operating Requirements: Frequency 50 to 60 Hz, single phase

Perfect results: Visual Doneness feature in the Joule app displays exactly how food cooks. Dinner comes out predictably perfect, every time.

