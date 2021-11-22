Marmot’s Black Friday Sale offers 30% off sitewide + 30-60% off clearance

The Marmot Black Friday Sale offers 30% off sitewide when you apply promo code HOLIDAY at checkout. Plus, save 30 to 60% off already-reduced sale items. Customers receive free shipping on all orders. If you’re looking to update your outerwear, this is a perfect chance to score deals on jackets, vests, pullovers, pants, accessories, and more. One of the most notable deals from this sale is the Guides Down Hooded Jacket that’s currently marked down to $175 and originally sold for $250. The down material promotes warmth and it’s highly-packable, which is nice for storing or traveling with. Plus, you can find it in six fun color options. Find even more deals by heading below the jump or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

Finally, the Nike Black Friday Sale is live with up to 50% off sitewide and an extra 20% off your purchase.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!