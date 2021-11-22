Gift a mini My Arcade this Christmas from $20: Street Fighter II, PAC-MAN, more up to 33% off

Amazon is offering the My Arcade Street Fighter II Champion Edition for $43.99 shipped. While it currently has a list price of $50 at Amazon, this unit has spent most of its time selling for $60 or higher since launch. If we use $60 for comparison, today’s deal shaves 27% off and newly marks the lowest price we have tracked. Target RedCard holders can score it for $41.79 shipped. Give a fun Christmas gift this year with My Arcade’s miniature Street Fighter II cabinet. All of the artwork used is inspired by the original arcade, allowing some folks to cash in on nostalgia and new players to experience this game as it was intended for the very first time. Two units can be linked together for multiplayer head-to-head action. Learn more in our launch coverage. Continue reading to find more My Arcade deals priced from $20.

More My Arcade deals:

If you’d rather invest in console games, our roundup of Black Friday deals is live. Headliners currently include Ratchet & Clank, Deathloop, Mario Maker 2, and the list goes on. More markdowns are bound to turn up throughout the week, so be sure to bookmark this page so you can keep an eye out for future deals.

My Arcade Street Fighter II Champion Edition features:

Features artwork inspired by the original Street Fighter II CE arcade cabinet

Allows for CO/VS link with another Street Fighter II CE Micro Player for multiplayer head-to-head action

Buttons and joystick use mechanical switches for classic feel and improved response

Features the classic arcade version of the game

Full color backlit display

