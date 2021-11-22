Black Friday game deals: Ratchet & Clank $47.50, Deathloop $25, Mario Maker 2 $40, more

The Black Friday game deals are in full swing! With so many of the best deals ever on tap right now it’s hard to even pick out a headliner, but we are now tracking the brilliant Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart at $49.99 shipped via Amazon with Target RedCard holders able to lock it in for $47.49 shipped. Regularly $70 and now starting from under $50, this is the best we have ever tracked on what is essentially a must-have title for PlayStation 5 owners. You can learn more about the experience and new playable character, Rivet, in our latest feature and be sure to head below for more Black Friday game deals including Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy, Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales, Deathloop, Far Cry 6, Nickelodeon All Star Brawl, loads of Switch games, and much more.

Today’s best game deals:

Updating with more titles as they come in…

***Note: You’ll find the now live Nintendo Switch Black Friday game deals right here and listed down below.

Nintendo Switch Black Friday game deals now live:

***Note: If you don’t mind scoring digital copies of these titles, GameStop is now offering many of them down at $26.99 when you choose the digital option on each listing page. You’ll find all of them right here.

And even more…

Digital Sales and More:

Pre-orders:

Razer unleashes Mandalorian Beskar controller for Xbox Series X with magnetic charging stand

Battlefield 2042 now available to play in early access ahead of launch next week

Xbox 360 Forum Mid sneakers with disc tray-themed strap, Easter eggs, more

Battlefield 2042 Portal lets you create custom modes with aspects from previous games

Nintendo Switch console production cut by 20% through 2022

Aloy gains new abilities + more combat mechanics freedom in Horizon Forbidden West

Apex Legends Escape has new Storm Point map with Gravity Cannons, aggressive animals, more

Dbrand launches redesigned PS5 face plates, ignoring Sony’s legal team

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!