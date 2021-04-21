Way back at CES 2020, we heard a new mini Street Fighter arcade was on the way from My Arcade, and it is finally here. Part of its growing Micro Player lineup of mini collectible, but very much playable, arcade machines, the latest entry in the family brings 1992’s Street Fighter II Champion Edition to a tiny screen near you. Just starting to go up for sale at Amazon and elsewhere, be sure to head below for a closer look and more details on the new mini Street Fighter arcade.

New mini Street Fighter arcade from My Arcade

Following in line with previously released Galaxian, Galaga, Ms. PAC-MAN, and Rolling Thunder miniature cabinets, we are once again looking at a roughly 4-inch collectible cabinet with playable controls and artwork inspired by the original Street Fighter II CE arcade machine.

Twelve characters can now directly battle each other in 78 different possible match combinations and the ultimate feature, where characters must face their true equal…themselves. The legendary arcade classic Street Fighter II Champion Edition was released in 1992 and featured revolutionary gameplay, including multi-button combinations and addictive head-to-head gameplay.

This mini Street Fighter arcade features a full color backlit display, volume control, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and the back-lit coin trap. It runs off a micro-USB cable or four AA batteries (both of which are not included) and houses the “classic arcade version of the game.”

This time around, My Arcade has also implemented “CO/VS technology” that allows for “head-to-head play.” That means you can use the mechanical switches in the on-board buttons/joystick to battle against a friend with the same machine by linking them together with the very much included CO/VS cable.

My Arcade’s new mini Street Fighter arcade, officially known as the STREET FIGHTER II CHAMPION EDITION Micro Player, is now starting to go up for sale at $49.99 (although most listings are still out of stock).

9to5Toys’ Take

These little machines look great in the game room, even if you never plan on actually playing them. The problem there is the price tag is a bit steep for a shelf collectible. Fortunately, if this one is anything like the others, it’ll settle much closer to the $30 range, eventually. The CO/VS tech is certainly a nice touch here, but you’ll have to decide whether you like this one better than the Street Fighter II RepliCade (hands-on review here) that has a slightly less interesting look but includes a separate mini arcade pad.

