Petcube pet cams now start from $34: Vet chat, 1080p, magnetic mounting, more (Up to 35% off)

We are now tracking early Black Friday pricing on Petcube pet cams via Amazon so you can keep a closer eye on your furry friends this holiday season and beyond. After seeing big-time price drops go live on Amazon’s WAG dog food and treats from $4, the smart Petcube cams are now at some of the best prices ever. The official Petcube Amazon storefront is offering the 2-camera Petcube Pet monitoring bundle with built-in vet chat for $64.59 shipped. Regularly as much as $100, and more typically sitting in the $75 range, this is the lowest price we have ever tracked on Amazon. You can also score the single camera option for $33.99 or the 3-camera bundle for $97.74, down from the regular $50 and $115 price tags, respectively. Head below for more details on the early Black Friday Petcube pet cam deals.

Features include 1080p feeds with live streaming to your smartphone, 30-foot night vision, 110-degree wide angle view, 2-way audio, simple magnetic mounting, and more. It even supports the ability to “consult a professional vet 24/7 to see if your pet needs a clinic visit by simply starting a chat from the Petcube app.”

If the dedicated pet-based features aren’t of interest here, head right over to our Blink Black Friday roundup where you can scoop up some amazing indoor cameras for even less. The base model Blink mini, despite not specifically being geared towards the pups, is a wonderful pet camera option and is currently marked down to just $20.

More on the Petcube pet cams:

1080p HD video with 30-feet night vision – With Petcube Cam Wi-Fi pet camera, check on your pet and home security anytime with full HD live streaming video, 110° wide-angle view, and clear night vision. See up close with 8x zoom for details. Built-in Vet Chat – If you capture any suspicious pet behavior, consult a professional vet 24/7 to see if your pet needs a clinic visit by simply starting a chat from the Petcube app.

