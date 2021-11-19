Blink’s latest indoor and outdoor smart security cameras see Black Friday discounts from $20

As the Amazon Black Friday discounts begin to go live, Blink’s latest lineup of smart home security cameras are going on sale. Shipping is free across the board. Our top pick is the all-new Blink Video Doorbell at $34.99. Normally fetching $50, you’re looking at the very first discount after just launching back in September. Launching as the brand’s first accessory geared specifically towards surveilling the front door, the new Blink Video Doorbell records with a 1080p sensor off of its AA battery-powered design. There’s up to 2-year battery life on top of the expected integration with Alexa to round out the package. Dive into our launch coverage for a closer look and then head below for more.

Other All-new Blink deals:

Make sure to shop through the rest of Amazon’s Black Friday event for more deals on tech, home goods, and much more. And then hit up our hub for all of the other best coverage from this year’s shopping festivities.

Blink Outdoor camera features:

Blink Outdoor is a wireless battery-powered HD security camera that helps you monitor your home day or night with infrared night vision. With long-lasting battery life, Outdoor runs for up to two years on two AA lithium batteries. Outdoor is built to withstand the elements to help you protect your home inside or out, come rain or shine.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!