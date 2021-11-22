Verizon Black Friday sale delivers FREE iPhone 12 mini, BOGO Google Pixel 6, much more

After seeing AT&T launch its holiday sale, Verizon is now starting off the Thanksgiving week action with its very own Black Friday shopping event. Shipping is free across the board. Amongst all of the trade-in credit, perks for switching, and other savings, the most notable aspect of the promotion surely has to be the free iPhone 12 mini 64GB. Available in all six colors, you’d normally pay $599 for the handset with today’s offer marking the best offer yet on the smartphone. You’ll need to sign-up for a new Unlimited plan to lock-in the savings, and additional capacity models are also on sale for as much as $5 per month.

Delivering the most compact of Apple’s smartphone lineup, iPhone 12 mini arrives with much of the same nostalgic, squared-off form-factor as you’ll find on the other handsets, just with a 5.4-inch Super Retina XDR display. Available in several colors, each one is protected with a Ceramic Shield glass that rounds out the package alongside an A14 Bionic chip, Face ID, and 2-sensor camera array. It may not be the new 13 version, but a free smartphone is a free smartphone after all! Especially for one of the more recent releases from Apple. Get a closer look in our hands-on review and then head below for more highlights form the Verizon Black Friday sale.

Verizon Black Friday sale goes live

Alongside the iPhone 12 mini offer in the Black Friday sale, Verizon is taking up to $1,200 off a selection of Android smartphones with trade-in. Those switching from another carrier to an Unlimited plan can score an additional $800 in savings, marking the best value we’ve seen yet on several of the latest handsets from Google, Samsung, and more. You can shop the entire selection right here for a better look at which smartphones are eligible, as well as get all of the details on this aspect of the promotion.

And if you plan on picking up a device for both yourself and a family member this holiday season, Verizon will make it worth your while with a buy one get one promotion. The Google Pixel 6 for instance will set you back $700, but in the process will score you a second smartphone for someone else. This is one of the best values yet and stacks on top of any potential savings from switching over from another carrier.

Apple iPhone 12 mini features:

iPhone 12 mini packs big features in a 5.4-inch design. 5G to download movies on the fly and stream high-quality video. A beautifully bright and compact Super Retina XDR display. Ceramic Shield with 4x better drop performance. Incredible low-light photography with Night mode on all cameras. Cinema-grade Dolby Vision HDR video recording, editing, and playback. Powerful A14 Bionic chip. And new MagSafe accessories for easy attach and faster wireless charging. It’s big news for mini.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!