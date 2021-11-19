AT&T launches Black Friday sale: iPhone 13 series FREE with trade-in, much more

AT&T is launching its Black Friday sale today with a series of promotions on the latest smartphones from Apple, Google, and more. Our favorite of the batch has to be that AT&T is offering Apple’s new iPhone 13 series handsets for free with select trade-in. While we saw some aggressive offers back at launch, this is the best pricing yet across the lineup and amounts to an additional $100 or more in savings. With trading in an existing smartphone, you’ll need to match the type of handset you’d like from Apple, so an iPhone 11 will score you the iPhone 13, an 11 Pro translates to the 13 Pro, and so on. Dive into our coverage over at 9to5Mac for a closer look and then head below for a full breakdown on the AT&T Black Friday sale.

Marking the first time that we’ve seen the entire iPhone 13 lineup on sale like this at the same time, today’s sale makes for the best chance yet to score the latest from Apple. While screen size and camera differ across the collection, all of the recent releases arrive powered by the new A15 Bionic chip as well as squared-off designs packing Super Retina XDR displays. There’s also an upgraded camera experience with its new Cinematic mode and improved sensors, too.

The iPhone 13 Pro Max is unfortunately excluded from the offer, though AT&T still backs the handset with $1,000 of trade-in credit. Otherwise, you can browse through the rest of AT&T’s Black Friday sale for more deals on iPhones and various other Android devices.

Of course if you’d prefer to skip all of the trade-in hassle, Visible Wireless has you covered with quite the enticing pre-paid offer. Covering all of the new iPhone 13 handsets, you’ll be able to score $200 in gift card credit to a retailer of your choice on top of a free pair of AirPods Pro. Dive into our ongoing coverage of the promotion for all of the details.

iPhone 13 Pro features:

iPhone 13 Pro. The biggest Pro camera system upgrade ever. Super Retina XDR display with ProMotion for a faster, more responsive feel. Lightning-fast A15 Bionic chip. Superfast 5G1Durable design and a huge leap in battery life.

