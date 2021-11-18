Gerber multi-tools, pocket knives, and more are up 38% off and priced from $10 at Amazon

Amazon is offering the Gerber Truss 17-in-1 Multi-Tool for $36.31 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. Typically sold at $46, today’s offer slashes nearly $10 off newly marks the second-best price we have tracked. This handy multi-tool employs a heavy-duty handle that is comprised of a single piece of steel. It wields 17 different functions and weighs in at just 8.4 ounces. A low-profile sheath is included and can be attached vertically or horizontally onto a belt. Buyers will garner spring-loaded needle-nose pliers, a ruler, saw, several screwdrivers, and the list goes on. Continue reading to find more Gerber deals priced from $10.

More Gerber deals:

If you like the deals here, there’s a great chance you’ll also want to have a look at CRKT’s minimalist cleaver knife for $20. At roughly 30% off, this is an excellent time to grab one of these. You’ll also find several other handy and unique items in our tools guide.

Gerber Truss 17-in-1 Multi-Tool features:

An evolution of the original Suspension chassis, the Truss includes the benchmark features: all outboard tools, all locking tools, and spring-loaded pliers

New features to the Truss include: wire stripper, medium flathead driver, awl, file, and ruler

The low-profile sheath can be mounted vertically or horizontally on belt

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!