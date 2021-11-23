adidas Black Friday Sale drops up to 50% off sitewide: UltraBoost, apparel, more

The adidas Black Friday Sale takes up to 50% off sitewide for all your holiday giving. Prices are as marked. Find gear you and your family will love with deals on best-selling shoes, apparel, accessories, and more. Creator Club Members (free to sign-up) receive complimentary delivery. Looking for a gift for a runner? One of our top choices from this sale is the EQ21 Running Shoes that are currently marked down to $64 and originally sold for $80. They’re available in seven color options and feature a lightweight design to help you stay quick on your feet. This style is also highly flexible and the mesh design adds breathability. Rated 4.5/5 stars from adidas customers. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks from the adidas Black Friday sale.
Our top picks for men include:
- Racer TR21 Shoes $60 (Orig. $75)
- Kaptir Super Shoes $81 (Orig. $90)
- UltraBoost 21 Running Shoes $135 (Orig. $180)
- Swift Run X Shoes $68 (Orig. $85)
- EQ21 Run Shoes $64 (Orig. $80)
- …and even more deals…
Our top picks for women include:
- UltraBoost 21 Running Shoes $153 (Orig. $180)
- Edge Lux 4 Running Shoes $77 (Orig. $85)
- Swift Run X Shoes $60 (Orig. $85)
- ZK 2K Boost Shoes $120 (Orig. $150)
- Superlite Gradient No-Show Socks $13 (Orig. $18)
- …and even more deals…
Looking for more deals? The Nike Black Friday Sale is live with up to 50% off sitewide and an extra 20% off your purchase.
FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!