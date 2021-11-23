ESR’s iPhone 13 MagSafe cases, more now extra 20% off with deals from $10.50 for Black Friday

ESR Black Friday iPhone 13 case deals are now rolling in over on the official Amazon storefront. You’re looking at up to 20% off the already reduced prices and offers starting from $10.50 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. ESR — an Apple gear accessory maker that is quickly becoming one of our favorite budget-friendly options out there — launched its new iPhone 13 case collection with MagSafe shortly after the new handsets launched and you can get a closer look right here alongside the ESR Black Friday iPhone 13 case deals down below.

ESR Black Friday iPhone 13 case deals:

And here are some quick links to the rest of the ESR iPhone 13 lineup organized by each of Apple’s latest configurations: iPhone 13 mini / iPhone 13 / iPhone 13 Pro / iPhone 13 Pro Max.

While we are the subject of Black Friday iPhone 13 deals, be sure to dive into the now updated Spigen event for deals on its popular gear from $8. Then head right over to the Anker Thanksgiving week sale with iPhone essentials, USB-C hubs, and much more from $12.

More on the ESR Air Armor Magnetic Case:

MagSafe-Compatible Charging: Designed specifically for iPhone 13 to provide easy and fast place-and-go wireless charging that is fully compatible with MagSafe

Strong Magnetic Lock: 36 strong built-in magnets ensure a secure lock with any MagSafe-style chargers or accessories

Military-Grade Drop Protection: Air-Guard corners ensure certified military-grade drop protection for your iPhone 13 6.1-inch, keeping it safe from just about anything life throws at you

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!