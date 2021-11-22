Anker Thanksgiving week sale goes live with iPhone essentials, USB-C hubs, more from $12

Thanksgiving week has arrived and Anker is celebrating by rolling out the largest collection of discounts across its lineup of chargers, power strips, projectors, and much more from $12. Via its official Amazon storefront, you’ll find the best prices of the year across several pages of discounts with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. A particular standout is the Anker PowerWave MagSafe Car Mount at $25.49. Normally fetching $36, you’re looking at the best price in several months only beaten once before. Head below for more details and plenty of additional discounts in the Anker thanksgiving sale.

Anker launches Thanksgiving week sale

As one of the latest additions to the lineup, the new Anker PowerWave Magnetic Car Mount delivers much of the expected MagSafe features in an on-the-road-ready package. Clicking into your car’s air vents, it’ll keep your iPhone 12 or 13 series handset in place for keeping an eye on navigation and the like, though there isn’t any passthrough charging. Get a closer look in our launch coverage.

Another notable Anker discount is now live, with Verizon Wireless offering the Soundcore Liberty 3 Pro True Wireless Earbuds for $129.99 in black. Normally fetching $170, you’re looking at a new all-time low that’s not only $40 off, but also $20 under the launch discount. As Anker’s latest true wireless earbuds, the new Soundcore Liberty 3 Pro arrive with active noise cancellation alongside 32-hour battery life, IPX4 water-resistance, and more. You can learn all about the other features in our hands-on review.

