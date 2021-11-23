Fender Play online guitar lessons 50% off + FREE 3-month trial for Black Friday

The Fender Play Black Friday promotion starts today! The popular online guitar, bass, and ukulele learning platform offered up some big-time price drops in the thick of the COVID-19 lockdown and we are now tracking a solid deal for Black Friday alongside an extended FREE trial period. Fender’s online guitar lessons are some of the best out there and make for a wonderful holiday gift for new and even somewhat seasoned players alike, not to mention being quite popular among 9to5Toys readers previously. Now available at 50% off for new subscribers, you’ll want to head below for more details on the Fender Play Black Friday promotions.

Fender Play Black Friday promotion

Fender Play typically sells for $90 per year, or $50 for six months, and $27 for three months (currently marked down to $14), much like you’ll find direct and over on Amazon. However, not only is the Fender Play Black Friday promotion offering three months for FREE as part of its extended trial deal, but new subscribers can score up to 50% off annual plans using code friday50.

Fender Play provides direct access to step-by-step tutorials from professionals (tab included), quick riff lessons, and much more across just about any platform you might want it on (iOS, Android, more). Here are some more Fender Play learning platform features and highlights to browse through:

3000+ Lessons: Learn through bite-sized lessons from expert instructors.

Chord Challenge: Build speed as you practice switching between chords — then beat your high score.

Backing Tracks: Improve your rhythm skills and get the feeling of jamming with a band.

Collections: Dive into your favorite artists, genres and techniques with curated groups of lessons.

Community: Share your progress, connect with instructors and tune into our weekly live show featuring special guests.

And anyone interested in Fender Play should probably take a quick browse through the now live AKAI and Alesis MIDI keyboard Black Friday deals from $49 as well.

More on Fender Play:

Fender Play — One of the best online guitar lessons programs…Save with a prepaid subscription…Online guitar lessons from the most trusted brand in music…Proven micro-learning strategy makes lessons easy to digest…“Quick wins” promote a feeling of accomplishment and motivation…An ever-growing library of songs and genres…Includes lessons for guitar and ukulele.

