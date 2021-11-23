Stream Hulu for 1-year at just $1 per month (Ad-supported, 86% off)

Hulu is currently offering 12-months of its ad-supported streaming service at $0.99 per month. Normally $7 per month, with today’s deal beating last Black Friday’s mention of $2 per month to mark the lowest price that we’ve tracked in years for Hulu’s ad-supported plan. While you won’t be able to watch uninterrupted shows with this plan, since ads will still pop up every now and then, Hulu does offer a wide range of TV shows and movies to enjoy. This annual subscription will let you watch on a TV, streaming media player, tablet, laptop, console, and more. Plus, you’ll be able to have up to six user profiles and two people can stream at a time. Learn more about Hulu here, then head below for more.

Do you prefer running your own media server, instead of relying on others for the content that you watch? Well, right now, Plex Pass is on sale for $90 with a lifetime membership. Upgrading your Plex server with the company’s add-on will net you hardware transcoding, OTA DVR, offline viewing, and so much more.

However, you could instead browse the wide-ranging iTunes sale that went live this morning and negate monthly fees and server maintenance all together. Pricing comes in at $10 or less and there are Christmas movies, new releases, and more in our roundup ready for you to browse.

Terms & Conditions:

Offer for Hulu (ad-supported) plan only: $0.99/month for 12 months, then $6.99/month. Redeem by 11:59 PM PST on 11/29/21. New and eligible returning subscribers (who have not been Hulu subscribers in the past month) only. Additional terms apply.

