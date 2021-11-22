Lifetime Plex Pass offers offline viewing, OTA recording, hardware transcoding, more at $90

Plex is currently offering its lifetime Plex Pass subscription for $89.99 when you use the code LIFETIMEOFCOMFORT at checkout. Note: Current subscribers should be eligible for the discounted rate. Today’s deal saves you 25% and marks a new all-time low in 2021, returning to last year’s Black Friday discount. Heavy users of Plex will know the benefits of the company’s subscription or one-time purchase premium offering. Plex Pass offers the ability to save media offline on your phone or tablet to watch without an internet connection, which can be crucial for holiday traveling. On top of that, with Plex Pass you’ll be able to skip intros of TV shows, record shows to your server as a DVR for OTA content, leverage the Plex Amp for music streaming, and more. Being a Plex Pass member also lets you leverage hardware transcoding, which allows your server to convert a movie or show from one resolution to another with ease. Check out our coverage right here for a deeper dive into the service, then head below for more.

If your TV doesn’t have Plex streaming capability, then we recommend picking up the Roku Streaming Stick 4K while it’s on sale for Black Friday at $29. Roku’s Streaming Stick normally fetches up to $50 and today’s deal marks some of the best pricing that we’ve tracked all-time. Ready to stream Plex, YouTube, Amazon Prime, Apple TV+, and more, you’ll find this Roku also supports 4K HDR playback and more. However, opting for the Google Chromecast at $20 is more budget-focused, though it does ditch 4K playback to save on cash.

We’re expecting to see quite a few other streaming media player deals this Black Friday, and have a breakdown of everything you’ll see this week right here. One of those deals just went live today with the NVIDIA Shield TV stick on sale for $129. After that, be sure to check out the latest Black Friday TV deals that are already available, and there’s even more in our dedicated guide.

More about Plex Pass:

Plex organizes all of your movie, TV, music, and photo collections and magically streams them to all of your favorite devices at home and on the go. With an intuitive setup, options for personalization, and tons of features, including Live TV and DVR, Plex empowers you to stream smarter.

