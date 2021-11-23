Neato’s new D10 + D8 robot vacuums see second Black Friday cuts from $300 shipped

Amazon now offers the latest Neato Robotics D10 Robot Vacuum for $599.99 shipped. Having already seen some pre-Black Friday savings down to $700 earlier this month, today’s discount marks only the second we’ve tracked and a new all-time low at $300 off. Armed with HEPA filtration, this intelligent robot vac comes prepared to remove up to 99.97% of dirt, dust, grime, mold, and more from your carpets. Unlike the more budget-friendly D8 vacuum, this one does come equipped with a “max mode” for even deeper cleaning, as well a 300-minute runtime, Alexa and Assistant support, and LiDAR mapping with in-app customization. You’ll find even more details in our recent coverage, so be sure to check that out before you go, then hit the jump to keep reading.

Speaking of Neato’s more affordable model, we’re also tracking some additional savings on the D8 robot vacuum at $300.34 shipped. While not quite as powerful as the flagship D10, you’ll still find LiDAR mapping and 100-minute battery life on Neato’s latest, plus that upgraded spiral brush under the hood, all for nearly half of what our lead deal would run you.

Though if that’s still a bit more than what you’re looking to spend, you’ll be sure to find something in-budget with all of today’s ECOVACS deals at up to $250 off. Perfect for kicking off the holidays, and making sure your floors are spotless for any coming celebrations, these handy robot vacuums come in a huge variety of styles and functions including mopping, so you can let the robots handle any stray dirt or grime this winter.

More on Neato’s D10 Robot Vacuum:

Trap allergens, breathe freely. The Neato D10 leads the industry with a True HEPA filter capturing up to 99.97% of allergens and fine dust particles as small as 0.3 microns. The pleated design allows for greater filtering surface area without sacrificing vacuum suction.

Designed to complete the job. The Neato D10 vacuums longer than ever with up to 300 minutes runtime. Optimize performance and battery life by using energy-saving Eco mode for general vacuuming to high-performance Turbo mode for those areas that need a more powerful clean

Exclusive Max Mode for maximum clean. Go beyond Eco and Turbo mode for an even deeper clean with maximum pickup.

