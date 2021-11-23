Take up to 39% off Withings HealthKit smart scales, sleep monitors, and more from $22.50

With Black Friday savings ramping up as we kick off the week, Amazon is offering some huge discounts on its selection of Withings Fitness Trackers and more up to 39% off. This includes the brand’s popular Body+ HealthKit Smart Scale now down to $60.58 shipped. That’s down from the usual $100 price tag, marking the largest savings we’ve tracked all year and a new 2021 low. Offering a more holistic way to check-in with your own fitness journey, the Withings Body+ smart scale will help you keep tabs on your weight, body fat, water percentage, muscle mass, bone mass, and more. It comes backed by “over 100” leading health apps from Apple Health to Fitbit, Google Fit, MyFitnessPal, as well as support for Alexa. Plus, one scale is all you need for the whole household, with up to eight simultaneous profiles per unit. Head below for more options.

More Withings Black Friday Deals:

If you’re searching for other ways to keep fit during these cold weather months, you’ll definitely want to check out these rare savings we just tracked on the Fitbit Versa 3 down to $180. Packing a huge assortment of fitness tracking features, sport modes, plus Alexa/Assistant support, this stylish smartwatch is finally back down to the all-time low at $50 off.

Withings Body+ Smart Scale features:

Track your weight and body composition with this Withings Body Smart Wi-Fi scale. Its position-control technology provides accurate weight and BMI measurements, and it sends health stats to your smartphone via the Health Mate app. This multiuser Withings Body Wi-Fi scale records and monitors data of up to eight individuals to keep the whole family on track.

