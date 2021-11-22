Fitbit Versa 3 Smartwatch sees rare discount to low of $180 (Save $50), more

Amazon is now offering the Fitbit Versa 3 Health and Fitness Smartwatch for $179.95 shipped. Normally fetching $230, you’re looking at a match of the best price to date at $50 off and $20 below our previous mention. We’ve also only seen this steep of a discount once before all the way back in April. Fitbit Versa 3 lets you track a variety of fitness and exercise stats ranging from the usual steps and burned calories to heart rate, blood oxygen levels, and more. There’s also built-in Assistant and Alexa features as well as up to 6-day battery life and a touchscreen design. You can get all of the details in our hands-on coverage, as well.

For something a bit more affordable, going with the previous-generation Fitbit Versa 2 Health and Fitness Smartwatch makes for a similar experience that won’t cost you as much. Currently sitting at $119 on Amazon, this fitness tracker packs similar heart rate monitoring and onboard Alexa, just without some of the newer features.

If you’re in the market for another Fitbit form-factor, we also have you covered with holiday-worthy pricing across much of the lineup. Ranging from the stylish Fitbix Luxe at $100 and the newer Fitbit Charge 5 at $130 to the flagship Sense Smartwatch for $200, you’re looking at the best prices of the year.

Fitbit Versa 3 features:

Meet Fitbit Versa 3—the smartwatch with everything you need to just go. Track your pace & distance—and leave your phone at home—with built-in GPS. You can also get call, text and app notifications, use Google Assistant or Amazon Alexa Built-in, control Spotify, Deezer and Pandora and use the built-in mic and speaker to take Bluetooth® calls hands-free when your phone is nearby.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!