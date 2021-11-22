Fitbit Versa 3 Smartwatch sees rare discount to low of $180 (Save $50), more

-
AmazonFitness Trackerfitbit
Reg. $230 $180

Amazon is now offering the Fitbit Versa 3 Health and Fitness Smartwatch for $179.95 shipped. Normally fetching $230, you’re looking at a match of the best price to date at $50 off and $20 below our previous mention. We’ve also only seen this steep of a discount once before all the way back in April. Fitbit Versa 3 lets you track a variety of fitness and exercise stats ranging from the usual steps and burned calories to heart rate, blood oxygen levels, and more. There’s also built-in Assistant and Alexa features as well as up to 6-day battery life and a touchscreen design. You can get all of the details in our hands-on coverage, as well.

For something a bit more affordable, going with the previous-generation Fitbit Versa 2 Health and Fitness Smartwatch makes for a similar experience that won’t cost you as much. Currently sitting at $119 on Amazon, this fitness tracker packs similar heart rate monitoring and onboard Alexa, just without some of the newer features.

If you’re in the market for another Fitbit form-factor, we also have you covered with holiday-worthy pricing across much of the lineup. Ranging from the stylish Fitbix Luxe at $100 and the newer Fitbit Charge 5 at $130 to the flagship Sense Smartwatch for $200, you’re looking at the best prices of the year.

Fitbit Versa 3 features:

Meet Fitbit Versa 3—the smartwatch with everything you need to just go. Track your pace & distance—and leave your phone at home—with built-in GPS. You can also get call, text and app notifications, use Google Assistant or Amazon Alexa Built-in, control Spotify, Deezer and Pandora and use the built-in mic and speaker to take Bluetooth® calls hands-free when your phone is nearby.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Fitness Tracker

Fitness trackers provide up-to-the-minute data on your daily activity levels, step taken, calories burned and more. Some include GPS and connect with iOS/Android devices for…
fitbit

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

Fitbit Luxe Fitness Tracker sees 33% discount to new Am...
Fitbit’s new Charge 5 with ECG monitoring falls t...
Fitbit Sense Advanced Smartwatch falls to all-time low ...
Kohl’s Black Friday ad 2021: Tech deals, cash bac...
A rechargeable battery headlines this Apple Health-read...
Best Android app deals of the day: House of Da Vinci 2,...
Amazon’s non-contact Smart Soap Dispenser hits al...
Apple’s all-new AirPods 3 with Spatial Audio and ...
Show More Comments