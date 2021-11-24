Apple’s AirPods Max fall to new Amazon low ahead of Black Friday at $120 off

Update: Amazon has now dropped AirPods Max to $429, delivering a new low of $120 off.

Amazon is now offering the Apple AirPods Max in all styles for $439.99 shipped with the price dropping at checkout. Normally fetching $549, you’re looking at a match of the second-best price set only once before at $109 off. This is also the expected Black Friday price, too. Delivering a flagship listening experience backed by Apple’s H1 chip, the new AirPods Max arrive with some of the best-in-class active noise cancellation you’ll find on the market. That’s alongside support for Hey Siri, Spatial Audio, and 20-hour playback. A premium build rounds out the equation, pairing an aluminum frame with a knit-mesh canopy and memory foam ear cushions. We found them to be a compelling, yet pricey offering in our hands-on review, though today’s deal certainly helps with the latter. Head below for more.

While we’re expecting to see the MagSafe case version of AirPods Pro drop to $159 for Black Friday, the new AirPods 3 are unlikely to see all that much of a discount. Right now they make a great alternative to the AirPods Max at $175 on Amazon, delivering a true wireless design, Spatial Audio, and more.

Speaking of Black Friday-worthy discounts, Apple Watch SE has now dropped to the best price of the year at $60 off. The more affordable wearable still delivers WatchOS 8 support on top of many of the other signature tracking features starting at $219.

The Apple AirPods Max wireless over-ear headphones are made to transport and immerse you in your favorite content. Dynamic drivers with dual neodymium ring magnets provide clear sound with deep bass, and the breathable knit mesh canopy with mesh textile-wrapped memory foam earcups make the AirPods Max feel comfortable during long listening sessions. The addition of active noise cancellation technology with six outward-facing helps to maximize your isolation.

