Apple Watch SE arrives at Black Friday price of $60 off starting at $219

Amazon is now taking $60 off a selection of Apple Watch SE models headlined by the GPS 44mm Aluminum style at $249 shipped. Normally fetching $309, you’re looking at the best price of the year at $60 off. Hitting what we’re expecting to be the Black Friday sale price as we first spotted via Target’s ad, this going to be the best price of the holiday season. There’s also 40mm offerings marked down to $219, as well.

Regardless of which model you end up strapping to your wrist, Apple Watch SE delivers many of the same features as the flagship Series 7, but in a more affordable package. You’ll of course still find a bevy of fitness tracking features like exercise tracking and heart rate monitoring, which are backed by a swim-proof design and a Retina OLED display. The one notable omission though is a lack of the blood/oxygen sensor. Head below for more.

Head over to our roundup of the best Apple Watch bands for plenty of options from $5 for some additional ways to stylize your new wearable. Apple’s in-house Watch bands have long been a sore subject when it comes to pricing, so going with a third-party alternative is a great idea. Get a closer look at our curated list for all of the best bands for notable offerings from other manufacturers like Pad & Quill, Nomad, and more.

The Black Friday savings are now officially live with less than a week until the holiday event goes live. Over in our guide, you’ll find a collection of markdowns on everything from Apple gear to the latest from Amazon and much more right here.

Apple Watch SE features:

Apple Watch SE has the same larger display size Retina display as Series 6, so you can see more at a glance. Advanced sensors to track all your fitness and workout goals. And powerful features to keep you healthy and safe. The Sleep app lets you set a bedtime routine and track your sleep. And you also get calls, messages, and music right on your wrist. It’s a lot of watch for a lot less than you expected.

