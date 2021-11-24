Apple’s official MagSafe accessories on sale: iPhone 13 cases, Find My Wallet, more from $30

Amazon is now kicking off a sale across Apple’s official lineup of MagSafe cases, chargers, and other accessories. Shipping is free across the board. Amongst a selection of official add-ons, our top pick are the new Apple iPhone 13 Pro MagSafe Leather Case for $49.99. Normally fetching $59, you’re looking at only the second discount since launching last month, a new all-time low, and the first time on sale at Amazon in the first place. Apple’s official MagSafe case covers your iPhone 13 Pro in a specially tanned and finished leather that’s complemented by machined buttons to round out the premium stylings. Alongside magnets that allow it to snap right onto the back of your device, there’s also support for Apple’s MagSafe charging features, as well. Head below for more Apple MagSafe Black Friday deals from $30.

Notable iPhone 13 MagSafe cases:

Continuing the Apple MagSafe Black Friday sale, Amazon is now offering the official MagSafe Battery Pack for $89.95 shipped. Normally fetching $99, you’re looking at only the second Amazon discount and an all-around rare offer on the recent addition to the accessory lineup.

Serving as a perfect companion to your new iPhone 13 or existing iPhone 12, the Apple MagSafe Battery Pack arrives to dish out some extra power while on-the-go. It can refuel your handset at 5W speeds from the internal battery, though steps up offer the full 15W MagSafe charging speeds when plugging in a USB-C cable. It has a slick white plastic shell that will work with everything from Apple’s mini handsets all the way up to its Pro Max releases. Dive into our first impressions post for a closer look.

Alongside all of the iPhone 13 cases, Amazon is also discounting Apple’s MagSafe Charger to $31.99. Also at Verizon for $29.99. Down from $39, you’re looking at the best price from the retailer since September at $7 off the going rate. Delivering 15W of magnetic power support, Apple’s official Magsafe Charger arrives as a must-have accessory to pair with your iPhone 12 or iPhone 13.

Amazon is now also offering the Apple MagSafe Duo Charger for $103.99, down from its usual $129 price tag. This is one of the best discounts at Amazon of the year and a notable chance to bring home the 2-in-1 charger. With both a 15W MagSafe pad and place to refuel your Apple Watch in Nightstand mode, this is a compelling charger for those in the Apple ecosystem. Get a closer look in our hands-on review.

And last up today, Amazon is now offering the new Apple MagSafe Leather Wallet with Find My for $47.99. Down from $59, you’re looking at the first Amazon discount and a new all-time low at $2 under our previous mention from other retailers.

Having just been refreshed to go alongside the iPhone 13, this new version of Apple’s MagSafe Wallet sports the same leather build as before, but with some new tricks. There’s still the same magnetic design that’ll snap onto the back of your device, but now the new inclusion of support for Apple’s Find My network so you can always locate your wallet in a pinch. Dive into our review of the new model.

Then be sure to go check out our roundup of the best MagSafe gear for your iPhone 13. Even with these discounts offering some of the best prices to date on official accessories, there’s something to be said for going with more affordable third-party charging solutions.

Apple iPhone 13 Pro MagSafe Leather Case features:

Made from specially tanned and finished leather, the outside feels soft to the touch and develops a natural patina over time. The case quickly snaps into place and fits snugly over your iPhone without adding bulk. With built-in magnets that align perfectly with iPhone 13 mini, the case offers a magical attach and detach experience, every time. Like every Apple-designed case, it undergoes thousands of hours of testing throughout the design and manufacturing process. So not only does it look great, it’s built to protect your iPhone from scratches and drops.

