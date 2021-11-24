Belkin’s 15W MagSafe 3-in-1 Charger has been hard to find in-stock, now down to $112

After being out of stock for months now, the popular Belkin 3-in-1 MagSafe 15W Charging Stand is now available for purchase yet again. Best of all, it qualifies for Belkin’s Black Friday promotion, delivering one of the most notable discounts to date at $112.49 shipped when code BF21 has been applied at checkout. This is only for the white model, which you’ll have to select on the landing page here. Down from $150, you’re looking at 25% in savings while beating our previous mention by $10.

This 3-in-1 charging station from Belkin arrives with a built-in 15W MagSafe pad for wirelessly refueling your iPhone 12 or 13. Perfect for tidying up the desk or nightstand, it arrives with an integrated Apple Watch charging puck and a secondary 5W Qi pad on the base for powering up AirPods and the like. You can get a closer look in our hands-on review. I’ve also been personally using this one for a few months and can highly recommend it. More details below.

If your nightstand or desk setup only calls for topping off a pair of devices, going with Belkin’s 2-in-1 MagSafe Stand is worth a look instead. Also on sale, you’re looking at 25% in savings which drop the price down to one of the lowest yet at $74.99 with the aforementioned code. This model delivers the same 15W MagSafe charging support alongside a secondary 5W pad for refueling earbuds, just without the additional Apple Watch charger found above.

But for all of the other Belkin discounts this holiday season, be sure to go check out our coverage of the ongoing Black Friday sale. Much like either of the options above, you’ll be able to cash-in on at least 25% in savings across nearly the entire collection of Belkin chargers, audio gear, and other accessories.

Belkin MagSafe 3-in-1 Wireless Charger features:

Rethink how you charge. MagSafe for iPhone 12 now simplifies your charging experience. This ultra-convenient solution delivers the fastest possible charge up to 15W to your new iPhone 12. Leveraging the power of MagSafe technology, you just place your iPhone 12 on the charging stand for a secure, aligned connection in portrait or landscape mode.

