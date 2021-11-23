Belkin launches up to 50% off sale with HomeKit smart plugs, chargers, much more from $10

The Belkin Black Friday 2021 discounts are beginning to go live with a pair of subsequent up to 50% off sales direct from the retailer’s online storefront and at Amazon. Shipping is free across the board when shopping direct, and the usual Prime membership or $25 threshold apply at Amazon. Our top pick leads us to the Wemo Mini HomeKit Smart Plug V3 at $13.99. Normally fetching $25, you’re looking at a new all-time low with quite the notable 44% in savings attached. This is also $2 under our previous mention.

The latest Wemo smart plug arrives with its most compact design yet, delivering an offering that won’t hog both outlets on the wall. Form-factor updates aside, there’s still the same reliable integration with Siri, Alexa, and Assistant, that doesn’t depend on a hub and connects right to your Wi-Fi. So whether you’re just looking to integrate a lamp into your smart home setup or are already thinking about how to upgrade the Christmas tree right after Thanksgiving this week, this discount is worth a look. Head below for more.

As noted above, there are plenty of deals to take advantage of today on top of the lead deal. Over at Belkin, you’ll find a collection of already-discounted products joined by a 25% off sitewide BF21 code which will markdown the rest of the lot. Amazon is also matching many of the discounts which you can dive into right here. As for additional highlights, we have you covered with some top picks down below.

But then go check out Nomad’s ongoing 30% off sale which is marking down its signature leather Apple accessories for the holiday season. That’s alongside this Thanksgiving week promotion from Anker, which is packed with price cuts in almost every product category for your everyday carry starting at $12.

Wemo HomeKit Smart Plug features:

The Wemo WiFi Smart Plug lets you control your electronic devices right from your phone or tablet. The Smart Plug uses your existing home WiFi network to provide wireless control of lamps, fans, and more with no subscription or hub required. Simply plug the Smart Plug into an electrical outlet, plug a device into the Smart Plug, and control your device using the free Wemo app or by using your voice with Apple HomeKit, Amazon Alexa, or Google Assistant.

