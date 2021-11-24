Black Friday simplehuman sale now live from $42! Smart soap dispensers, trash cans, more

The simplehuman Black Friday sale is now live! simplehuman is one of the premier home and kitchenware brands that rarely ever goes on sale. But we are now tracking 30% or more off via Amazon and the official site on a wide range of its gorgeous and intelligent trash cans, soap dispensers, dish racks, sensor mirrors, and much more. Amazon is now offering the simplehuman Touch-Free Liquid Sensor Soap Dispenser for $49 shipped. Regularly $70 direct, this is matching the Amazon all-time low we have only tracked twice before in a pair of extremely limited 1-day sales back at the top of the year. If you’re interested here, now’s the time to strike. A pretty stainless steel exterior is joined by hygienic, smudge- and touch-free operation that works with both liquid hand soap and hand sanitizer. A no-drip valve, “clog-proof” tubing pump, and 3-months of juice on a single charge round out the feature set. Head below for more of the simplehuman Black Friday sale.

Speaking of intelligent ways to upgrade your at-home experience, the Google Nest ecosystem is now seeing massive price drops for Black Friday with up to 50% in savings. The deals start from just $25 and include everything from smart hub displays and speakers to security cameras and video doorbells. All of the details on those offers can be found right here.

TOUCH-FREE – Neat, easy and automatic. Touch-free operation means no germs passed on, and no smudges left behind.

CLOG-PROOF TUBING PUMP – For precise and consistent soap flow.

FUNNEL REFILL OPENING – Makes it easy to refill your sensor pump without messy drips.

VARIABLE DISPENSE – Position your hand up close for a little soap and farther away for more.

NO-DRIP VALVE – Flexible silicone valve snaps shut to create a seal preventing messy drips.

