Das Keyboard Black Friday sale takes 15% off rarely-discounted Mac and PC peripherals

Das Keyboard is now rolling out its collection of Black Friday savings, offering a flat 15% off the brand’s entire lineup of popular mechanical keyboards. Also matched at Amazon. Shipping is free across the board. A particular highlight falls to the Das Keyboard 4 Professional for Mac at $143.65. Marking an all-around rare discount, today’s offer is down from the usual $169 price tag to deliver the best discount of the year. As the first peripheral that actually sold me on a mechanical typing experience, the Das Keyboard 4 arrives with the German-engineered build you’ll find on the rest of the lineup alongside out of the box support for Macs. With a choice of either Cherry MX blue or brown switches, you’re looking at an aluminum build, integrated USB 3.0 hub, and dedicated volume dial. Dive into our Tested with 9to5Toys review for a closer look, and then head below for more.

Be sure to shop the rest of the Das Keyboard sale right here for some additional ways to save 15% on a new mechanical typing experience. Ranging from gaming solutions that are fit for the battlestation to some other PC models, there’s much of the same German-engineered build to match the Cherry MX switches noted above.

If you’re looking for something with a bit more flair than the sleek models above, we’re tracking a selection of SteelSeries discounts live right now. With various mice and other gear for upgrading the battlestation, you’ll find pricing starting at $40.

Das Keyboard 4 Professional for Mac features:

Das Keyboard 4 Professional for Mac is specifically designed for maximum Mac compatibility. In addition to standard Command and Alt/Option keys, Das Keyboard 4 Professional for Mac offers quick, convenient access to a number of other Mac-specific key functions. It’s made of the highest-quality materials and robust construction you can feel.

