Fujifilm Instax Mini 9 instant camera holiday bundles now on sale for $55 (Save 28%)

Today only, as part of its early Black Friday deals, Amazon is offering a series of Fujifilm Instax Mini 9 holiday bundles for $54.99 shipped each. Available in a variety of colors, you’d normally pay $76 in either case with today’s offer marking the best value we’ve seen this year on the included contents. Centered around the popular and oh so retro Fujifilm Instax Mini 9 instant camera, this bundle also includes a 10-pack of film to get you started and an ideas booklet for some holiday crafts. About as notable as it comes for capturing the family gatherings this holiday season or just giving the gift of a novel instant camera, today’s sale arrives just in time to be prepared for the winter holiday season. Head below for more.

Alongside the actual instant camera deals in today’s sale, Amazon is also rolling out a discount on this value pack of compatible film. As noted above, each of the bundles include ten shots to get you started. But if you’d like to load up and be set well into the future, this 120-film pack is down to $68.50. You’d normally pay $80, with today’s offer marking the best we’ve seen and a pretty solid value.

But if the novelty of an instant camera isn’t quite going to do it for the holidays, we’re still tracking a notable price cut on Fujifilm’s X-T4 mirrorless DSLR. Dropping in price for one of the first times, the $200 discount arrives at a new Amazon all-time low with plenty of notable specs for capturing all of those upcoming moments.

Fujifilm Instax Mini 9 holiday bundle features:

INSTAX Mini 9 has been updated for selfie shooters and features a range of convenient controls for producing credit card-sized prints. The sleek design incorporates a FUJINON 60mm f/12.7 lens, which offers a fixed focus from 2′ to infinity, and a small selfie mirror is built into the front of the lens design for accurately composing self-portraits. Alternatively, a macro attachment lens is included to reduce the minimum focus distance for working with close-up subjects.

