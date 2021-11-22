Fujifilm’s X-T4 mirrorless DSLR with 5-axis IBIS, 4K60 recording, more now $200 off (New low)

Amazon is offering the Fujifilm X-T4 26.1MP Mirrorless Camera Body for $1,499 shipped. Down from $1,700, today’s deal marks the first major drop that we’ve tracked and a new all-time low at Amazon. As one of the latest Fujifilm mirrorless DSLRs, the X-T4 packs a 26.1MP sensor that delivers state-of-the-art 5-axis in-body image stabilization. Not sure what that does? Well, it helps keep both photos and videos stable while capturing moments handheld, and the all-new 5-axis digital image stabilizer also comes to play for ultra-smooth recordings. On top of that, the X-T2 can record 4K 60FPS as well as 1080p 240FPS for a wide range of video format options. Fujifilm also includes the ability to record F-Log footage in 10-bit color for more cinematic applications. Take a closer look at what the Fujifilm X-T4 has to offer in our announcement coverage then head below for more.

Spend under $1,000 when you pick up the Sony Alpha a6400 Mirrorless DSLR with 16-50mm lens at Amazon. Coming in at $998, this camera provides both a solid experience and saves over $500 when compared to the body-only Fujifilm in today’s lead deal. On top of including a 16-50mm lens, the a6400 packs a 20.1MP sensor, 4K video recording, flip-up display, and compact form factor that makes it easy to travel with this winter. Take a closer look in our announcement coverage.

Don’t forget that Amazon Basics microSD cards are on sale right now from $16.50 with up to 25% in savings available. You’ll find our lead deal, which is a 512GB microSD card for $60, offers the ability to easily capture 4K footage while on-the-go. There are plenty of other options in our roundup, so be sure to give it a look to find all the ways you can save.

More on the Fujifilm X-T4 DSLR:

Putting stability in your hands: A huge part of creating great photos or videos is making sure you are in the right place at the right time – and that often means making handheld images to get to the heart of the action. X-T4’s state-of-the-art, five-axis In-Body Image Stabilization (IBIS) provides up to 6.5 stops of image stabilization to make sure that, even in the midst of all the excitement, your images remain steady and sharp. Combine this with the new four-axis digital image stabilizer, and you have lots of room to maneuver.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!