SanDisk 1TB Extreme Portable SSD sees $220 discount down to just $100, more

While we’re expecting to see an even more massive selection of storage deals go live in just a few short hours, B&H is now leading the charge with a SanDisk sale on various solid-state drives, SD cards, and more. Shipping is free across the board. Our top pick is the SanDisk 1TB Extreme Portable USB-C SSD at $99.99 when added to your cart. Normally fetching $320, you’re looking at $220 in savings with today’s offer marking about as steep of a discount as they come at $220 off. SanDisk’s portable SSD sports up to 550MB/s transfer speeds thanks to the built-in USB-C connectivity that makes it perfect for Mac or iPad Pro users looking to add some extra storage into the mix. Its lightweight design is also backed by added water- and dust-resistance for extra peace of mind when thrown in your backpack. At $20 less than the newer version, this is a pretty hard value to beat. You can dive into our hands-on review for a closer look, as well. More details below.

Then go shop the rest of today’s sale for all of the other SanDisk storage deals that are live before the Thanksgiving rush arrives. You’ll find various ways to cash-in on some pretty notable savings, with up to $170 off another selection of SD cards and much more right here.

But if it’s microSD cards that you’re specifically after, we’re tracking a series of discounts across all of Samsung’s latest models. Delivering the brand’s most recent storage solutions for smartphones, cameras, drones, and your Nintendo Switch, its new Pro Plus and EVO Select cards are on sale for new Amazon lows from $23.

SanDisk 1TB Extreme Portable SSD features:

Designed for saving and editing high-resolution photos and videos, the 2TB Extreme Portable USB 3.1 Type-C External SSD from SanDisk provides users with up to 2TB of storage for their creative content work, as well as a 10 Gb/s USB 3.1 Type-C interface, which is also known as USB 3.1 Gen 2 and delivers read speeds of up to 550 MB/s.

